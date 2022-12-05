RCSO searching for driver involved in hit-and-run

RCSO searching for driver involved in hit-and-run
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022
VALLEY HEAD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run last week.

Deputies responded to an accident on U.S. Route 219 just outside of Valley Head on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to a release from the RCSO.

On the scene, deputies spoke with a man who said he was driving home from work when a vehicle backed out into the roadway into his path.

He allegedly locked the brakes up on his vehicle and swerved to miss the other vehicle. However, he told deputies he hit the other vehicle and went over the embankment.

The release says the driver of the other vehicle asked the man if he was okay, opened the trunk of his vehicle, took a large tank out of it, and fled the scene of the accident with another vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 304-636-2111.

Below is more information with photos of the accident.

