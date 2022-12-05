Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Maine; 5 injured

Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical...
Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a man crashed into a Dollar Tree location in Maine.

Police in Ellsworth, Maine said all injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Monday when an 80-year-old man trying to park in a spot drove into the building.

The driver was not hurt.

The incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency, police said.

Police are investigating if the crash was due to human error or a mechanical malfunction in the pickup truck.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County.
Crews respond to large fire in Mon County
Cynthia Motta
Woman charged for shooting man through window
Parrotta Paving is shown doing work at the former Pier 1 site.
New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday
A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member

Latest News

All-inclusive playground coming to Mylan Park
Next segments of anterless deer, bear firearms seasons set to open
WVa revenue collections surge again in November
Concerned Biker Toy run held at Family Dollar in Fairmont
Crews respond to large fire in Mon County