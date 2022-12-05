UPDATE: missing Tazewell woman found safe

Kelly Jo Beasley
Kelly Jo Beasley(Tazewell Virginia Police Dept. Facebook)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE (11:45 12/27)

Kelly Jo Beasley was reported safe early Tues. Dec 27.

According to the Tazewell Police Dept. Facebook page, Beasley was located and and reunited with her family.

Tazewell Police Dept. is asking the community for help in locating a missing woman.

Kelly Jo Beasley, 40, of Tazewell was reported missing in October by her family. She has not been seen since June 16, when a friend picked her up to attend a concert in Baltimore.

Her family says she is without needed medications and it is unlike her to not check in on her younger daughter.

Beasley is 5′6″, she weighs 140 lbs., and she has brown hair and blue eyes. It’s possible she could be in the Tazewell, Roanoke, or Baltimore areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator C.S. Menefee with the Tazewell Police Department at 988-2503 or Tazewell County 911 Center 276-988-0704.

