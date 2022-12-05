West Virginia Symphony Orchestra returns to town for the 35th year

WTAP News @ Noon
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 35th year the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra played for a large crowd in Parkersburg.

Over 400 people gathered at Blennerhassett elementary school to listen to Christmas songs played by the symphony orchestra.

Chairwoman Becky McGinnis says that she finds joy in bringing a different form of art to the area.

”It’s a great experience for the people, people come in they call and want to know when the symphony. They’re excited about the music and when you have arts in the community we have the art center, we have the symphony, we have artsbridge, we have so many art experiences available to people,” Chairwoman, Becky McGinnis said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County.
Crews respond to large fire in Mon County
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday
A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
Bradley Glaspell
Harrison County contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud
Ashley Harlow
Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing man, police say

Latest News

BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run
Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County.
Crews respond to large fire in Mon County
WVU Medicine Children’s held their annual toy drive at the Marriot Waterfront Sunday.
WVU Medicine Children’s hold toy drive for patients
The Family Dollar in east Fairmont hosted the concerned biker toy run.
Concerned Biker Toy run held at Family Dollar in Fairmont