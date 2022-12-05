Woman charged for shooting man through window

MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County woman has been charged after officers said she shot a man she knew through a window.

Officers with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a shots fired call at a home on Orchard Hill Ln. in Masontown around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, according to a criminal complaint.

Prior to officers arriving on scene, authorities said a man showed up to a neighbor’s home and “was bleeding all over.”

They were also told 69-year-old Cynthia Motta had fired a gun at the man and shot his hand.

On the scene, officers spoke with Motta who “appeared to be intoxicated” and had the odor of alcohol on her breath. She told officers where the firearm was located and why she shot him.

Motta allegedly said she was “tired of the abuse” despite the man not posing any threat when she shot him.

Officers said they found the handgun and three shell casings near the window Motta shot at him through.

Officers also saw three bullet holes through the rear window and screen in addition to blood covering the “rear porch area” and a trail from the driveway onto the roadway toward the neighbor’s home 200 yards away.

Motta has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $200,000 bond.

