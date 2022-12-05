Woman charged for shooting man through window

Cynthia Motta
Cynthia Motta(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County woman has been charged after officers said she shot a man she knew through a window.

Officers with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a shots fired call at a home on Orchard Hill Ln. in Masontown around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, according to a criminal complaint.

Prior to officers arriving on scene, authorities said a man showed up to a neighbor’s home and “was bleeding all over.”

They were also told 69-year-old Cynthia Motta had fired a gun at the man and shot his hand.

On the scene, officers spoke with Motta who “appeared to be intoxicated” and had the odor of alcohol on her breath. She told officers where the firearm was located and why she shot him.

Motta allegedly said she was “tired of the abuse” despite the man not posing any threat when she shot him.

Officers said they found the handgun and three shell casings near the window Motta shot at him through.

Officers also saw three bullet holes through the rear window and screen in addition to blood covering the “rear porch area” and a trail from the driveway onto the roadway toward the neighbor’s home 200 yards away.

Motta has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County.
Crews respond to large fire in Mon County
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday
A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
Bradley Glaspell
Harrison County contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud

Latest News

Crews rescue two people from Philippi house fire
Crews rescue two people from Philippi house fire
Crews rescue two people from Philippi house fire
Crews rescue two people from Philippi house fire
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint for this week in Randolph County
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property