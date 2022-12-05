WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint for this week in Randolph County

(Maui Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County.

The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, Harrison Ave. near Crystal Springs on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter and detect impaired drivers.

The sobriety checkpoint’s goal is to make highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County.
Crews respond to large fire in Mon County
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday
A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
Bradley Glaspell
Harrison County contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud
Ashley Harlow
Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing man, police say

Latest News

BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run
Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County.
Crews respond to large fire in Mon County
WVU Medicine Children’s held their annual toy drive at the Marriot Waterfront Sunday.
WVU Medicine Children’s hold toy drive for patients