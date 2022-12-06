Amber alert issued for 5-year-old New Mexico girl

Oreyana Clinton has been reported missing.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Albuquerque authorities have issued an Amber alert for a 5-year-old girl last seen with her father on Monday afternoon.

Oreyana Clinton, a Native American, is 3′ tall, 70 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

She and her father, Nicholas Clinton, were last seen at around 4 p.m. in Albuquerque trying to board a bus, authorities said. Because of her father’s condition, they were not allowed on the bus.

When Clinton returned to the shelter, he returned without Oreyana. The circumstances of her disappearance are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on Oreyana’s whereabouts should call 911 or Albuquerque Police Department at 505-242-2677.

