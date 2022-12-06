Birthday Blessings for the less fortunate

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -“In a deep moment of grieving I said to the lord I need to turn this grieving into a blessing”, Cindy Holbert.

Cindy Holbert of Harrison County is turning tragedy into an opportunity to put a smile on someone’s face on the one day of the year that’s all about them.

Shes doing it by making birthday blessing bags for Shepherds Corner to give out.

“I said to the lord is this what you’ll have me do and he said well Mariah was mentally challenged but what did she understand she understood bright colors she understood balloons she understood happy birthday to you”, Cindy Holbert.

The baskets are simple but thoughtful and they provide everything you need in order to celebrate your big day.

“They are simple its birthday cake icing you have to have sprinkles streamers there are birthday candles you have to blow out the candles and then there’s some birthday napkins and there’s other numerous things you can put it”, Cindy Holbert.

The baskets also come with a can of soda and note on how to bake the cake with the soda if you don’t have eggs or oil.

Cindy prays before going shopping and she says that’s how she knows which items to buy even though she doesn’t know who will be receiving them.

“I’m letting the lord take me shopping and praying over each item when you pray over a can of icing that’s pretty basic, I want the lord to start preparing now as I’m putting them together who’s going to get it”, Cindy Holbert.

Cindy delivered ten baskets Tuesday and she plans on doing 25 a month.

It’s been a healing process for her and way to keep her mind and spirit in a good place this holiday season

“It allows you to turn your grieving into a blessing because people can’t take away my pain, they can stand with me as I walk through it I have the joy of the lord who can get me through it, but it helps me be outward focus for a while”, Cindy Holbert.

