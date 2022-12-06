Clarksburg pizzeria closes after more than 30 years

Vito's Pizza and Restaurant
Vito's Pizza and Restaurant(Facebook: Vito's Pizza and Restaurant)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg pizzeria open for more than 30 years has announced its closure.

Vito’s Pizza announced Tuesday that it is “closed for retirement.” It is located in Clarksburg at 104 Park Blvd.

A Facebook post by the pizzeria thanks everyone for many years of business and support.

Vito’s Pizza is hoping for new management to reopen the pizzeria.

According to Vito Pizza’s website, it was a family owned and operated restaurant that was in business for over 30 years.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parrotta Paving is shown doing work at the former Pier 1 site.
New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg
Cynthia Motta
Woman charged for shooting man through window
46-year-old Brian Channell and 56-year-old Joyce Channell
Elkins couple charged after stabbing, police say
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property

Latest News

Larry Paugh III
Man breaks into home, leaves scarf behind, police say
.
Rockslide shuts down Taylor County road
Holiday light display in Fairmont
Upload your light display for ‘Light Display of the Day’
Bridgeport Planning Commission in talks of rezoning large area of city