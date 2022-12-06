Clarksburg pizzeria closes after more than 30 years

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg pizzeria open for more than 30 years has announced its closure.

Vito’s Pizza announced Tuesday that it is “closed for retirement.” It is located in Clarksburg at 104 Park Blvd.

A Facebook post by the pizzeria thanks everyone for many years of business and support.

Vito’s Pizza is hoping for new management to reopen the pizzeria.

According to Vito Pizza’s website, it was a family owned and operated restaurant that was in business for over 30 years.

