Clogged Culverts cause icy roads in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Reports have been pouring in about cars sliding off icy roads near Grafton.

People who live along WV Route 310 from Fairmont to Grafton say the culverts are in need of cleaning.

Allen Snyder is the plant manager for Dyna-Mix in Grafton. He says he’s been taking that route for 20 years and says it needs a lot of maintaining by the Department of Highways.

“With the weather events that we have, you can have a clean ditch and then a dirty ditch in just a couple of days, especially during the fall and the water diverts onto the road and this time of the year it can get pretty slippery,” said Snyder.

Some residents say they’re beginning to see the D.o.H. cleaning out the culverts which should help, but for some it’s already been too late.

Snyder says he’s seen cars slide off that road in the past and he says it can be especially dangerous for his delivery trucks going down those narrow roads.

“It certainly has caused delays in receiving and shipping materials -- it can really change things and you just never know until it happens and then it’s a scramble to fix it so we just wait and see,” said Snyder.

In the meantime, residents should keep in mind the roads are going to be icy in the morning. Also keep a lookout for culverts and D.o.H. cleaning crews.

Keeping you connected in Grafton, John Blashke 5 news.

