Published: Dec. 6, 2022
Ethel Isabella Gulas, 71, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on June 20, 1951, a daughter of the late Joe and Izabella Michko Gulas. Surviving are two brothers, Frank Gulas and his wife Darletta of Salem and Anthony Gulas of Clarksburg; several nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Betty Gulas. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, George Dominick Gulas and Joseph John Gulas. Ms. Gulas received her Master’s in Education and was a School Teacher for the Wood County Board of Education.  She served in the Peace Corps in Alaska for three years, offering her teaching skills to private schools. Ethel adored her cats.  She always had cats and would take in strays that chose her as their caretaker. She also loved reading.  Ethel was a devoted Christian and a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Ethel’s family request donations be made in her memory to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, to assist with funeral expenses. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 am in the Holy Cross Cemetery with Father Casey Mahone presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

