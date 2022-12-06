First Alert Evening Forecast
A chilly day in store for tomorrow!
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for Dec 5th, 2022
For more details on your local forecast check out the video above.
If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/
Clarksburg Forecast
Tonight: Cloudy: Low: 40
Tuesday: Cloudy with showers: High: 58
Wednesday: AM showers: High: 66
Thursday: PM showers: High: 54
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.