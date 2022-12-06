Former police chief named School Safety and Security Administrator

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Winfield Police Chief and retired West Virginia State Trooper has been named the School Safety and Security Administrator.

Ron Arthur brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership skills to the position to assist in the development of the Governor’s School Safety Initiative.

The Governor’s School Safety Initiative was developed through the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security earlier this year, and the Division of Protective Services (Capitol Police) will now house the West Virginia School Safety and Security Division.

“My goal is to make the program the best it can possibly be,” Arthur said. “I want it to be so good that other states want to copy it, and parents thank God their kids go to school in West Virginia.”

Arthur is a lifelong resident of West Virginia who has dedicated most of his life to serving West Virginia and the United States.

Accolades include a Paratrooper for the United States Army National Guard, a WVSP trooper, and Chief of the Winfield Police Department.

“Ron Arthur is exactly who West Virginia needs to ensure this program is implemented successfully,” said Kevin Foreman, Director of the Division of Protective Services. “We are so fortunate to have him on our team, and I am excited for the future of our schools.”

As Administrator of the new division, Arthur will be responsible for hiring and overseeing the School Safety and Security Officers that will be placed within each region of the state. He is responsible for coordinating efforts between the School Safety and Security Division, the West Virginia Department of Education, the Office of Support and Accountability, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and all law enforcement and first responders to develop, implement, and maintain school safety plans, protocols, and procedures.

