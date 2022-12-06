Homicide suspect arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department’s Special Response team worked with members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force to apprehend a homicide suspect Tuesday afternoon.

According to the MPD, Ronald Johnson, of Philadelphia, was arrested on the 300 block of High Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Johnson, who had an active warrant out for his arrest, was wanted for homicide and considered dangerous.

He was taken into custody by authorities without incident.

After receiving information that he may be in the area, detectives successfully located and arrested Johnson.

While this incident may have caused alarm in the immediate area due to the volume of police presence, care was taken to ensure no bystanders were at any risk of harm during the execution of the arrest warrant, authorities said.

Citizens are encouraged to report suspected criminal activity to the Morgantown Police Department Switchboard at (304) 284-7522.

