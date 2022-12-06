Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson announced Tuesday the Jan. 6 House committee will be making...
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson announced Tuesday the Jan. 6 House committee will be making criminal referrals to the U.S. Department of Justice.(POOL via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department as it wraps up its probe and looks to publish a final report by the end of the year, the panel’s chairman said Tuesday.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters that the committee has decided to issue the referrals recommending criminal prosecution, but did not disclose who the targets will be or if former President Donald Trump will be among them.

“At this point, there’ll be a separate document coming from me to DOJ,” Thompson told reporters at the Capitol.

The decision to issue referrals is not unexpected. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the committee, has for months been hinting at sending the Justice Department criminal referrals based on the extensive evidence the nine-member panel has gathered since it was formed.

Thompson said the committee is meeting later Tuesday to discuss the details.

“The Committee has determined that referrals to outside entities should be considered as a final part of its work,” a spokesperson for the select committee told The Associated Press. “The committee will make decisions about specifics in the days ahead.”

While Congress can send criminal referrals to the Justice Department, it is ultimately up to federal prosecutors whether to pursue charges.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parrotta Paving is shown doing work at the former Pier 1 site.
New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg
Cynthia Motta
Woman charged for shooting man through window
46-year-old Brian Channell and 56-year-old Joyce Channell
Elkins couple charged after stabbing, police say
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property

Latest News

Representatives of those receiving Congressional Gold Medals shake Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
Jan. 6 ‘heroes’ honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob
Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger talks about the Capitol riot during an Congressional Gold...
Jan. 6 'tragic day,' chief of Capitol Police says
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder
Ryan Sanders is facing multiple felony charges for the brutal attack on a 73-year-old woman...
Man brutally attacked 73-year-old woman, left her for dead, sheriff says