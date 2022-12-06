Local student artwork prominently displayed near White House

WASHINGTON (WDTV) - Artwork from Robert L. Bland Middle School students is now prominently displayed near the White House in Washington D.C.

The National Parks Service has partnered with the Department of Education for a tree decoration program.

The national Christmas tree gets the most attention at the White House, but there are also 58 smaller trees representing U.S. states and territories.

The state ornament program is part of the America Celebrates display at the Ellipse south of the White House.

Students from 4 to 19 years old put the ornaments together as a school project and send them to Washington D.C., where volunteers decorate the smaller trees.

The program is organized by the National Parks Service.

“It is really exciting to see the different types of art, and the ranges of art ability from the really cute four-year-olds to the cute handprint art that they’ve been doing, to the really, really beautiful art classes that you can tell they’ve put a lot of effort and time into their art,” said Chelsea Sullivan, Public Affairs Specialist with the National Park Service.

Students from Robert L. Bland Middle School tried to encapsulate what they feel makes West Virginia great.

Their artwork included images of the New River Gorge, Beans Mill and various landscapes containing state animals and trees.

The trees will remain on display until January.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.