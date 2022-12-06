Man breaks into home, leaves scarf behind, police say

Larry Paugh III
Larry Paugh III(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he left a scarf behind at a home he broke into.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Spruce St. in Morgantown on Monday around 5:50 p.m. for a burglary in progress, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, the home was cleared. Officers said there was forced entry into the apartment and one room had several broken items with other items “thrown everywhere.”

A witness saw a male in a “white Vineyard Vines shirt” leave the apartment, according to officers. Inside the apartment, there was a scarf left by the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Larry Paugh III, of Morgantown.

Officers said they recognized the scarf from an encounter they had with Paugh earlier in the day.

The report says officers located and detained Paugh behind the Farmer’s Market on Spruce Street.

Paugh has been charged with nighttime burglary. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

