Man charged for leading officers on pursuit in Stonewood

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit in Stonewood Monday afternoon.

Officers saw 48-year-old Henry Hawkins, of Stonewood, driving a vehicle on Cost Ave. and Fourth St. in Stonewood on Monday around 3:30 p.m. and tried to perform a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.

As officers tried to pull over Hawkins, he reportedly fled and ran stop signs at 4th St. and Southern Ave., Southern Ave. and 3rd St., and 3rd St. and Elk Ave.

Officers said Hawkins was driving the vehicle “with sharp erratic movements and accelerating fast at each intersection showing reckless indifference” toward the public’s safety.

Hawkins has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

