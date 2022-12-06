Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, a Cabell County jury recommended a man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman in 2017 go to prison for the rest of his life.

In October, Argie Jeffers was convicted of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.

In September of 2017, investigators found body parts in a bucket, and another body part near where the Guyandotte River flows into the Ohio River in Huntington.

After Tuesday’s jury vote, Jeffers will spend the rest of his life behind bars without mercy.

