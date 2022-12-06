Mary Esther Coleman, 87, of Fairmont, departed this life Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Genesis Tygart Center. Mary was a former resident of Marion Unity Apartments for many years. She was born November 21, 1935 in Roxboro, NC. Mary was the daughter of the late Norman and Alma Gerst Holloway. Mary was employed by Westinghouse North American Philips for 27 years and Fairmont Field Club for many years. She was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church where she was a faithful member of the Usher Board. Mary is survived by her son Ervin Leon Coleman, Fairmont, two grandson’s Kevin Claybrooks and Marcus Coleman, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Leon Coleman and daughter Ardella Jean Coleman; brothers (4) Alfred Holloway, Donald Holloway, Willie Holloway, Ervin Holloway; sisters (3), Ruth Hutchinson, Norma Jean Holloway, Arnette Holloway. The family has entrusted the arrangements to Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont. Her home going services will be held at Domico Funeral Home, Friday, December 9, 2022 with viewing beginning at 11:00 a.m. The funeral will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Ricky Hines officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

