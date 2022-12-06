Mary Frances Barnes Olivito, 89, of Clarksburg, passed away on December 5th, 2022 at Fairmont Medical Center. She was born March 11, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Edward and Grace Cline Barnes. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph James Olivito and eldest son, Joseph Francis Olivito. Mary and Joe were married on January 19, 1950 and were together 51 years until he passed on November 15, 2001. From this marriage they had 10 children, 5 boys and 5 girls. Mary was also preceded in death by her brothers, Louis, William, Junior and Donald Barnes, whom she dearly loved. The brothers helped care for Mary after the death of her father when she was 15. Mary was very proud of her family, including sons-in-law and daughters-in-law. She was a very devoted mother and felt very blessed to have her family around her. Her family has felt very fortunate to have her for so many years. She will be remembered for her wit and honesty, sometimes too honest and her generous spirit. She was also known for her delicious cooking, which she partially acquired through her husband’s family, who graciously accepted her into their lives. Mary is survived by nine children, Rosalind M. Runner (Bobby) of Avon Park, Florida; William R. (Kay) of Salem, WV; Mary M. Frazier (Kenny) of Mount Clare, WV; Catherine A. Sandy (Philip) of Raleigh, NC; James A. (Connie) of Clarksburg, WV; Anthony E. (Kim) of Clarksburg, WV; John R. of Clarksburg, WV; Angela R. Locke (Tom) of Virginia Beach, VA; Josephine A. Crabtree of Fuquay Varina, NC. Mary is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mary had 22 grandchildren; Jenna Olivito Williams, Josh, and Matt Olivito; Joseph Adam Olivito, Ross and Jamie Cottrill; Alex Frazier; Amanda Sandy LaBarbera, Ryan and Erika Sandy; Sha’Lisa, Olivia and Jessica Olivito; Talia and Joey Olivito; Lindsay, Ethan, Michael and Thomas Locke; Carleigh Jo and John Robert Crabtree. She also had 16 great grandchildren: Aubrey Gavin, Aidan Cottrill, Jenna Stamper and Peyton Cottrill, Reagan and Aiden Williams, Elijah, Liam, Bella, Julianna and Sophia Olivito, Zion and Lazaro Olivito, Elizabeth (Ellie) LaBarbera, Paisley and Aria Olivito. The family would like to extend thanks to the staff at Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus who have provided her care over the last several months. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, where Catholic Funeral Rites will be held at 12:30 pm with Father Casey Mahone presiding. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital online at stjude.org/donate today or by mailing to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

