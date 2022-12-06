More than wintertime blues - what seasonal affective disorder is

A local counselor explains the ins and outs of seasonal affective disorder.
A local counselor explains the ins and outs of seasonal affective disorder.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While winter is the season of the holidays, it has its challenges, especially for people with seasonal affective disorder.

WTAP talked to a local counselor to get a better understanding of the disorder.

Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that starts when it gets colder every year. New Day Therapy Counselor Russ Philpott said it typically begins in October and lasts four to five months. He added that, while this kind of depression is tied to a specific time of year, it mimics the symptoms of regular depression. This includes changes in energy, appetite, focus, having sleeping issues, wanting to isolate, and more.

If you are struggling, Philpott recommends trying talk therapy.

“Because it’s a recurring condition that they have, they start to not look forward to when the winter season is coming. So we get negative expectations and negative thoughts about how we’re going to be able to cope with that. Traditional talk therapy can help people to organize and to challenge some of those thoughts and then find ways to connect so that they’re not so isolated or to themselves during that time,” he explained.

Primary care doctors can also help. Philpott said, “Talk to them. Sometimes there’s medications that they can give, some people might have vitamin D deficiencies, some people may benefit from light therapy - either getting out in natural light or even there’s light box therapy. But again, talk to your doctor about those options.”

If you know someone struggling, Philpott suggests being an open ear and asking them about what’s going on.

If you think they’re struggling with depression, encourage them to talk to a doctor.

