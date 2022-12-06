Propane explosion felt nearly 15 miles away; homeowner in hospital, officials say

Officials in South Carolina say a man was sent to a hospital after a propane explosion. (source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMOAKS, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A homeowner in South Carolina has been taken to a hospital for burns after an explosion at his house.

WCSC reports first responders were called to a house fire in Colleton County on Monday around 8 p.m.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief David Greene said a person was in the home at the time of the explosion and was working on a gas line before it exploded.

The man was taken to the hospital with stable vital signs.

Authorities said the explosion was felt nearly 15 miles away and left a large debris field that closed roads in the area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parrotta Paving is shown doing work at the former Pier 1 site.
New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg
Cynthia Motta
Woman charged for shooting man through window
46-year-old Brian Channell and 56-year-old Joyce Channell
Elkins couple charged after stabbing, police say
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property

Latest News

FILE - A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland.
NTSB: Plane that hit tower flew below minimum altitude
Authorities said tensions between neighbors in Florida led to fatal gunfire.
Police: Fla. retiree fatally shoots 81-year-old neighbors after laundry room dispute
Local woman creates "Birthday Blessings" for people in need
Local woman creates "Birthday Blessings" for people in need
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
Police said Jasper James, 19, was charged in the murder of his mother, Jennifer James, 47,...
Police: Son stabbed mother to death, hid body in crawlspace