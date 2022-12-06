Reports: JT Daniels to enter transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU quarterback JT Daniels is reportedly entering the NCAA Transfer Portal for the third time.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Daniels intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with at least one year of eligibility remaining.

Daniels started his college career at USC and transferred to Georgia before coming to WVU.

Daniels started 10 games for WVU before being replaced by sophomore Garrett Greene. Daniels passed for a total of 2.107 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

