Robert “Bob” Kent Nuzum, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on April 16, 1959, a son of the late Presley Walton Nuzum and Viola Jean (Wagner) Nuzum. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggy Lake Nuzum. Upon his graduation from Bridgeport High School, Bob attended autobody training and opened his own business, Meadowbrook Auto Body, where he became a skilled autobody specialist. Bob had a friendly, congenial personality and was well-liked by everyone he met. He enjoyed visiting with friends and family, especially his cousins, Dale, Chad and Travis. He also loved the times when his nieces and nephews stopped in to see him and he always kept candy for them. He is survived by two sisters, Lynda Trippett and her husband Jim, and Pamela Piatt and her husband Gale, all of Bridgeport. His nephews, Tyler Trippett (Brittany); Shane Piatt (Jill); Kevin Trippett (Jennifer); and Keith Trippett; niece, Ashley Mitchell (Mickey); great-nieces, Jameson, Martina, Kinley, Blake, Kassidy and her father David Stump; Kalee (Logan) and Shaina (Mickey); and great-nephews, A.J., Luke and David complete his family. In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by his niece, Kristin Trippett. Condolences to the Nuzum Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 1 – 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, where a celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 2 p.m. with Dr. C. Michael Hopkins presiding. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

