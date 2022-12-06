Rockslide shuts down Taylor County road

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A roadway in Taylor County is shut down indefinitely due to a rockslide.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, Taylor County Route 18, Upper Valley Falls, is closed at milepost 4.25 due to a rockslide.

Officials said the road is impassible due to the size of the boulder in the road and the instability of the hillside it broke away from.

The road will remain closed until further notice, WVDOH officials said.

Officials said there are no alternate routes. All traffic, including emergency service and school vehicles, must make other arrangements.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could lengthen the closure.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.