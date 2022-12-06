Rockslide shuts down Taylor County road

.
.(kauz)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A roadway in Taylor County is shut down indefinitely due to a rockslide.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, Taylor County Route 18, Upper Valley Falls, is closed at milepost 4.25 due to a rockslide.

Officials said the road is impassible due to the size of the boulder in the road and the instability of the hillside it broke away from.

The road will remain closed until further notice, WVDOH officials said.

Officials said there are no alternate routes. All traffic, including emergency service and school vehicles, must make other arrangements.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could lengthen the closure.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parrotta Paving is shown doing work at the former Pier 1 site.
New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg
Cynthia Motta
Woman charged for shooting man through window
46-year-old Brian Channell and 56-year-old Joyce Channell
Elkins couple charged after stabbing, police say
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property

Latest News

Larry Paugh III
Man breaks into home, leaves scarf behind, police say
Holiday light display in Fairmont
Upload your light display for ‘Light Display of the Day’
Bridgeport Planning Commission in talks of rezoning large area of city
Henry Hawkins
Man charged for leading officers on pursuit in Stonewood