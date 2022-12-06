Showers today, more rain later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures will be above-average and skies will be cloudy today, but we’ll also see rain showers pushing into our area. As for how long our region will see rain chances, find out in the video above!

Yesterday started off the workweek on a mild, partly sunny note. Today will bring similar temperatures, but a cold front will lift moisture into West Virginia, resulting in rain showers. So this afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with rain showers pushing in at times. These showers are scattered, so not everyone will see rain. Still, don’t be surprised if you see some precipitation in your area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-50s in some areas. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers pushing through our area. Winds will be light, and thanks to strong southerly air flow as the front lingers north of us, temperatures will actually stay in the low-to-mid-50s, well above the average low for early December. More widespread showers will then push in on Wednesday morning and afternoon, so rain will come down in some areas. Skies will also stay cloudy, and temperatures will reach the low-60s in some areas. Overall, tomorrow will be warm and rainy. Then the frontal boundary that brought rain showers into our area leaves on Thursday morning, giving us a brief break from the rain but leaving cloudy skies in West Virginia. By that time, rainfall totals will likely be 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain. Temperatures will also drop into the low-50s. Then Thursday night into Friday morning, a low-pressure system will lift towards the Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley, bringing more widespread rain to West Virginia. The showers stick around throughout the day, with even a few showers lingering into the late-evening hours. Any leftover precipitation should be gone by early morning on Saturday. By that time, expect another 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain falling in our region, although that amount could change. Thereafter, expect a cool, cloudy weekend, with highs in the 40s. In short, the next several days will be mild and cloudy, with rain showers pushing in at times. It’s not until the weekend that we get a break from the rain.

Today: Cloudy skies, with periodic rainfall. High: 57.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with rain showers in the late-evening, transitioning to a steady rain overnight. Low: 55.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies, with widespread rain in the morning and scattered showers in the afternoon. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 66.

Thursday: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. High: 56.

