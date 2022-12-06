Staff Sargent Chad D. Tennant Chad Daniel Tennant, 47, of Fairmont passed away unexpectedly due to a blood clot on Sunday, December 04, 2022, at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. He was born in Fairmont on March 29, 1975, a son of the Leslie P and Juanita Leeson Tennant. Staff Sargent Chad D. Tennant proudly served his country with honor and pride in the United States Army. Serving three tours in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Uzbekistan. He received several accommodations and ribbons for his dedicated service. Chad was an avid reader and often donated his books to the needy in the countries that he served. Chad was seldom seen without a coffee cup near his side. He also enjoyed a good craft beer. He was fond of his beloved cat Annie. He is survived by his brother Thomas Michael Ellis II and his wife Audrey of Georgia; one sister Kerri Rose Ellis and fiancé Troy Haddox of Fairmont; several cousins including Sherrie Rice and her husband Josh of Fairmont who considered him her brother; two nephews Eli Ellis and Caleb Rice; he was care giver to his aunt and uncle Emma Jean Heck and the late Henry Dale Heck; a special friend Andrew Mills. In addition to his parents and uncle he was preceded in death by a niece Alexis McKenzie Ellis; uncles Charles Hendershot, Elmer Hendershot, and Jimmy Hendershot and one aunt Eva Jane Thomas. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 09, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

