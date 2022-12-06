Local police officers honored with Traffic Safety Awards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement agencies from across our area were recognized in Bridgeport Tuesday for their work keeping people safe on the roads.

AAA held an awards ceremony at the Bridgeport Conference Center to honor local police departments for their efforts to keep people safe on the roads.

34 agencies from all over north central West Virginia were recognized for their traffic safety efforts. They were served lunch and awarded a plaque for their hard work.

J.J. Miller of AAA says these officers put their lives on the line every day to protect all of us.

“We are very proud to give awards to these officers for all the initiatives for keeping us safe on the roads. I think their goal is to make sure each one of us can get to where we are going safely every single time.”

Miller says these officers don’t just enforce laws, take drunk drivers off the road, or give out speeding tickets.

She says they change people’s lives every day.

“Sometimes we can think of the number of fatalities or injuries that happen out there. That’s not the numbers I like to hear. I like to hear about the number of people’s lives that these officers have saved and to save the unbroken hearts.”

It’s an important message, especially with a major travel increase coming with the holidays.

“Generally, on holidays, major holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas and 4th of July are department encourages focus on traffic safety. Usually, there is extra patrol funding available. We hit the hot sports, major highways and watch for wrecks and try to slow people down,” said Sergeant Robert Richardson.

Richardson says if you are traveling during the holidays, slow down and focus on safety.

