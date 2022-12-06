Trial underway for quadruple murder suspect in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trial is underway in the case of a teenager charged with killing his mother, stepfather, and two siblings in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor, jury selection in the trial of Gavin Smith was completed Monday morning, and several witnesses took the stand by afternoon.

In December 2020, Smith’s family members were found dead by another relative at a home on Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview, and Smith was later charged with shooting and killing them.

Smith was only 16 years old at the time of the shootings. Testimony resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

