UPDATE: Princeton PD releases statement on deceased teen

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE 10:30 a.m. Fri.--The Princeton Police Dept. released a statement to WVVA saying “with a heavy heart and much sadness we have to report that the missing 14-year-old female, Kierra Jackson, has been found deceased. Although we have her family and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time, I am unable to make to make any further comments due to this being an active and ongoing investigation,” said Chief T.A. Gray with Princeton PD.

(9:00 p.m. Dec. 8) The AWARE Foundation, Inc. has confirmed with WVVA that Kierra Jackson was found deceased.

They released a statement to WVVA saying: “It is with a heavy heart we must report that Kierra Jackson was found deceased this (Thursday) evening.”

This is a developing story and WVVA will update you as we learn more.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2:00 p.m. --There is now a $5,000 reward for information leading to Kierra’s whereabouts.

The Princeton Police Dept. are searching for a missing teen.

Kierra Jackson, 14, of Princeton, has been missing since Sat. Dec. 3.

She was last seen wearing white sweatpants, a black hoodie with pink “UA” letters, and black crocs.

Kierra is 5′9″, She weighs about 200 Lbs, and she has black hair and brown eyes.

Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on Kierra’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000.

