Upload your light display for ‘Light Display of the Day’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and to help ring in the holiday and Christmas spirit, we’re starting a new segment on First at 4 called “Light Display of the Day!”

You’ll be able to send in photos and videos of your lights and Christmas display for a chance to be featured on the show.

You can submit your photos by going to our website, clicking the “Submit your photos and videos” tab and adding your pictures to the “Light Display of the Day” bubble.

We look forward to seeing all the holiday displays and showing them off on the show, so be sure to send in those pictures!

