U.S., State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff to honor Pearl Harbor victims

(KTTC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation in accordance with a presidential proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff on Wednesday in support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The proclamation honors the 2,334 servicemen and servicewomen who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii and the 1,143 more who were wounded in the attack.

Dec. 7 marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor that destroyed the United States Pacific Fleet and resulted in the destruction or crippling of aircrafts on the ground and 21 United States naval ships, including the battleship U.S.S. West Virginia, which was sunk by enemy fire.

Click here to view the proclamation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parrotta Paving is shown doing work at the former Pier 1 site.
New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg
Cynthia Motta
Woman charged for shooting man through window
46-year-old Brian Channell and 56-year-old Joyce Channell
Elkins couple charged after stabbing, police say
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property
BPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of destroying airport property

Latest News

Photo of Ron Arthur when he was named Winfield Police Chief.
Former police chief named School Safety and Security Administrator
Vito's Pizza and Restaurant
Clarksburg pizzeria closes after more than 30 years
Larry Paugh III
Man breaks into home, leaves scarf behind, police say
.
Rockslide shuts down Taylor County road