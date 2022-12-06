U.S., State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff to honor Pearl Harbor victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation in accordance with a presidential proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff on Wednesday in support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The proclamation honors the 2,334 servicemen and servicewomen who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii and the 1,143 more who were wounded in the attack.

Dec. 7 marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor that destroyed the United States Pacific Fleet and resulted in the destruction or crippling of aircrafts on the ground and 21 United States naval ships, including the battleship U.S.S. West Virginia, which was sunk by enemy fire.

Click here to view the proclamation.

