West Virginia Humanities Council accepting grant proposals

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Humanities Council is accepting applications for grants of up to $20,000 for a variety of projects.

The council says the deadline is Feb. 1 to apply for grants in three categories.

Major grants of up to $20,000 support initiatives such as lectures, school projects, symposia, panel discussions, reading and discussion series, exhibits, reenactments and conferences. Major grants are awarded twice annually.

Fellowships will offer $3,000 to West Virginia college and university humanities faculty and independent scholars for research and writing projects. Fellowships are awarded once a year.

Mini-grants will provide $2,000 or less for projects that include single events, lectures, small museum exhibits and brochures, consultation needs and planning for more complex projects. Mini-grants are awarded four times a year, with multiple application deadlines.

The council is especially interested in projects about strengthening American democracy and addressing climate change.

Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, www.wvhumanities.org.

