William Charles “Bill” Preece, 85, of Jane Lew passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Beauty, KY on June 10, 1937, a son of the late Luther F. and Lydia Perry Preece. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Grace L. Goad Preece, whom he married on June 18, 1964. Also surviving are one son, William K. Preece and his wife Audrey of Fredrick, MD; one daughter, Patricia Preston and her husband Anthony of Leesburg, VA; one grandson, Grant Preston; two sisters, Lynda Fields of Georgia and Dottie Cecil of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Virginia Davis, James Preece, Ronald Preece and Barbara Allen. Mr. Preece was a 1955 graduate of Warfield High School in Warfield, KY and was a United States Army Veteran. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Bill was a brilliant man and could brighten up anyone’s day with his smile. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Preece will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

