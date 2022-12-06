WVU police investigating reports of people wearing ski masks on campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has received numerous reports of community members concerned about people dressed in black wearing black ski masks on campus.

As the University Police Department continues to investigate, authorities have not been able to prove any threats associated with the reports.

Anyone with information that may help UPD or are concerned are asked to contact WVU Police at 304-293-3136, utilize the LiveSafe app, or call 911 in an emergency.

