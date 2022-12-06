WVU students propose a solution to problematic Bridgeport intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the intersection of Worthington Drive and West Philadelphia Avenue, also referred to as the Simpson Elementary intersection had caused some problems.

West Virginia University Civil Engineering students studied the intersection and proposed ideas to Bridgeport City Council of how to fix it.

The plan the group recommended would require one homeowner to make changes to his retaining wall in order to widen the intersection. Owner Nathan Nardella said he was willing to do this.

“Absolutely in favor of the city doing this and donating some property back to the city in order to make this intersection safer for not just pedestrians but also people driving up and down this road,” he explained.

Nardella has lived next to the intersection for six years and has witnessed several incidents. He’s even had his own close call.

“One of the times, I was walking right down the sidewalk, and you always have to slow down before you get to the edge of the property. A jeep came around, and the mirror of his Jeep missed my head by probably about a half an inch,” he said.

If the city chose to follow through with this $662,477 plan. The changes would include lane stripping, pedestrian pushbuttons, new signals, new sensors for signals, sight distance improvements, road widening and sidewalk relocation.

After the students presented to council there was one inquiry that the council said could not be denied keeping the lions.

“The lions are probably way more popular than me or the house. Everybody loves the lions. We like to decorate them for different holidays,” Nardella said.

He added he hoped the city considered moving forward with the students’ plan. However, the city had no official plan of following through this project. However, council did show interest in taking this on in the future.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.