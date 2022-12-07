18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job

Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery prize.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – An 18-year-old is in the market for a new vehicle after hitting it big by playing the lottery in North Carolina.

Dalton Radford left work and was heading to his second job when he stopped for a Monster energy drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Radford, a public works employee, checked his tickets in the parking lot of a Will’s Food Store and discovered he won $1 million.

“I thought, ‘Hey! I just won $1 million,’” said Radford. “I called my mom, dad, and grandpa. Everyone was happy.”

Radford said his win came after his grandpa predicted two weeks ago that we would win $1 million.

The 18-year-old said he plans to save most of his winnings but will use some of it to buy a brand-new Chevrolet Silverado.

Lottery officials said Radford chose to take the lump sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home approximately $426,063.

