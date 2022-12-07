Area school shooting threats deemed not credible

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reports of active shootings at several area schools -- and across West Virginia -- are not credible, officials said.

Calls about active shooters came simultaneously around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement agencies responded to multiple schools, including several in Marion County and RCB High School in Clarksburg.

Marion County Superintendent Donna Hage told 5 News the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Homeland Security have been in contact with state agencies and that there “is no credible threat related to these calls being received throughout the state.”

The Harrison County School District said there was a prank call to the police that people were shot at Robert C. Byrd High School.

We have become aware of a prank call to the police that people were shot at Robert C. Byrd High School. Law enforcement agencies have cleared the building and have determined it to be a non-credible threat. At no time was the health and safety of the students and staff compromised.

According to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, calls of an active shooter at schools throughout West Virginia are coming from someone out of state.

There has been a individual from out of state who is calling numerous schools in West Virginia reporting an active shooter. Local Law Enforcement from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police and the Philippi Police Department assisted the Barbour County Board of Education to ensure there is no threat here at this time. This incident is under further investigation with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Clarksburg Police Department said other city schools are being checked as a precaution after receiving a false active shooter threat at Robert C. Byrd High School.

A report of an active shooter was reported at Robert C. Byrd High School and multiple other schools throughout the state. The threat at R.C.B had been deemed not credible. Clarksburg PD along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrived within minutes of the call, immediately entered the school and cleared the entire building and it’s adjacent buildings on campus. Clarksburg PD is currently checking other city schools as a precaution and will being doing extra patrols throughout the day to ensure the safety of students and staff of these schools.

Randolph County Schools will remain in contact with local law enforcement as an investigation into the calls continue, according to a Facebook post.

Randolph County Schools is aware of telephone calls that have been made throughout the state of alleged threats of active shooters. According to the Department of Homeland Security, there is no credible threat related to these calls. We remain in contact with our local law enforcement.

It’s unclear where the calls originated from, but waves of similar spoof calls have been reported throughout the country this year.

