Barbara Sue (Boggs) Bell of Summit Point, West Virginia went to her Heavenly Reward on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Mike Bell, sister to Pam Rush of Avon Park, Florida; Rick and Connie (Dempsey) Boggs and Jeremiah Boggs of Craigsville, West Virginia. She was also a special Aunt to Stephanie (Rush) Whyte and Beau Whyte of Horntown, Virginia. As well as her wonderful neighbors Mag Boyd and sons and the late Ed Boyd of Summit Point, West Virginia. Caregiver/Friend Kathy, Neil, Natalie and Nathan Newton of Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia. She was preceded in death earlier this year by her sister, Tammy Luzader, her mother, Faye Boggs and brothers-in-law, Rick Rush and Rudy Luzader. Barbara leaves behind her husband, Mike, of forty years and her three fur babies: Sid, Lilly and Dani. She retired from Reston Anesthesia in Reston, Virginia. She was an avid reader and film enthusiast. She was our little Chatty Cathy and always had a beautiful smile for everyone. Service will be held 12 Noon on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Little Glade Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Williams of Little Glade and Evangelist Tommy Blake of St. Mary’s, West Virginia officiating. Visitation will be from 11AM until time of service. Burial will follow at West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin. Remember the family in prayer as they grieve this loss. Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Arrangements are being handled by Adams-Reed Funeral Home of Cowen, West Virginia.

