BPD asking for help identifying three people involved in battery complaint(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Thomas with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help in identifying three people involved in a battery complaint.

The three people pictured were involved in an alleged battery at Main Street Station in Bridgeport on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thomas at 304-848-6109.

Below is a Facebook post with additional photos of those involved in the alleged incident.

