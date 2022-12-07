Densel Martin Curtis Riffle

Published: Dec. 7, 2022
Densel Martin Curtis Riffle, 80, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.   He was born in Lewis County on May 31, 1942, a son of the late Sherman Martin Riffle Sr. and Loretta Curtis Riffle. In addition to his parents, Densel was preceded in death by his stepmother, Jean Riffle; and three brothers: Johnny Montgomery, Delmas Joe Riffle, and Stanley Riffle. On May 21, 1977, Densel married the love of his life, Cherri Jean Armstead. She loved him immensely and will miss him beyond measure after 45 wonderful years of marriage. Forever cherishing their memories of Densel are his wife; three children: Timothy Riffle and wife, Amanda, of Lost Creek, Thomas Riffle and wife, Brittany, of West Milford, and Tina Taylor and husband, Adam, of Weston; three grandchildren: Kody Riffle, Kelly Langford, and Landyn Taylor; five sisters: Anna May Second, Helen Davisson, Lorainne Eagle, Judy Riffle, and Diane Riffle; five brothers: Sherman Riffle, Mikey Riffle, Martin Riffle, and Joe Riffle; and several nieces and nephews. Densel was Methodist by faith. Over the years, he worked at various places including a Cottage Inn Canning Factory in Buffalo, NY, a tire shop in Clarksburg, and finally as a laborer in a saw mill. Densel enjoyed gardening and searching for ginseng but he was an avid hunter and fisherman. More than anything, Densel loved spending time with his family and was a true “family man”. He will be missed tremendously. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ronnie Beeson officiating. Interment will follow at Seventh Day Adventist Baptist Church Cemetery in Lost Creek. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Densel Martin Curtis Riffle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

