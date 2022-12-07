Fire safety for Christmas trees - Local fire chief gives tips

A local fire chief gives Christmas tree safety tips.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christmas trees are a staple of the holiday season. Still, real trees are extremely flammable and can be quite the fire hazard.

WTAP caught up with Vienna Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Chief Steve Scholl to get some safety tips.

First off, make sure your tree is kept away from heat sources. That includes furnaces, candles, fireplaces, etc.

High quality, heavy duty extension cords are another important precaution.

Scholl suggests sticking with modern lights. The bigger, hotter, vintage lights pose more of a hazard since they can dry the trees out faster. You want to go with the ones that aren’t too hot to touch.

Also don’t forget to keep your tree watered and well-hydrated.

“When they get dried out, they burn quicker and they burn extremely hot. They’ll engulf a room in flames in just a matter of seconds,” Scholl explained.

If you have pets, make sure your tree is secured so it doesn’t get knocked over.

While artificial trees don’t present as much of a fire hazard, it’s important to take precautions with them too, according to Scholl.

