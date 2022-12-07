First Alert Evening Forecast

Morning fog expected for Thursday and Friday
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for Dec 7th, 2022

For more details on your local forecast check out the video above.

If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers with possible imbedded thunderstorms: Low: 52

Thursday: AM Showers: High: 64

Friday: Cloudy with showers late: High: 52

Saturday: Showers: High: 57

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Johnson, of Philadelphia, being arrested by members of the MPD and MMDTG on Tuesday,...
Homicide suspect arrested in Morgantown, accused of murder in Philadelphia
Parrotta Paving is shown doing work at the former Pier 1 site.
New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg
WVU students look to make changes to intersection that causes problems.
WVU students propose a solution to what some say is a problematic Bridgeport intersection
Law enforcement responds to RCB High School
Area school shooting threats deemed not credible, FBI investigating
Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say

Latest News

Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, December 7, 2022.
Rain showers and clouds today and later this week!
Kevin Corriveau Weather
First Alert Evening Forecast
Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, December 6, 2022.
Showers today, more rain later this week!
Kevin Corriveau Weather
First Alert Evening Forecast