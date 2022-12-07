Grafton High School holds Hour of Code to teach students about STEM field

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local high school celebrated Computer Science Week by inviting different guest speakers to share about their careers in the STEM field and how high school students can get involved.

“The first question we asked was ‘How many of you know what computer science is?’ and no one raised their hand,” said Denise Lindsey, VP of TMC technologies.

After the Hour of Code, every student who attends Grafton High School should be able to raise their hand.

Wednesday, the school took one hour out of their day to invite guests who work in the STEM field to engage and show students what life could be like in a couple of years if they choose to pursue a career in stem.

“The event gave the students an opportunity to explore a variety of areas. They may not have realized how computer science is connected to their career paths, and they had the chance today to meet exceptional professionals and ask a lot of questions and go in depth for an hour with a planned lesson,” said Stacey Ward, a computer teacher.

The event had over 21 different sessions, and students picked the session that intrigued them the most to attend for an hour.

“Our presentation was on the career path and the career journey and what kind of things they can do with a computer science degree,” Lindsey said.

“I wanted them to learn that it’s not an exclusive thing, and everyone can achieve that knowledge if they just put the work and effort in. It’s easier than ever to learn,” said Dakota Folger, owner of Bazoo Studios.

When asked why events like these are important for students, Brett White, the only Raspberry Pi Instructor in the state, said it’s imperative for our future.

“Computer technology is a lot harder to get because of how behind West Virginia is in terms of technology, so having something that’s lower entry and lower cost makes it easier to do,” White said.

The event will be held annually at the school during National Computer Science Week.

