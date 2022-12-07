Harrison County Schools to focus on elementary mental health

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One parent reached out to the Harrison County Board of Education regarding what he said was an incident in his daughter’s classroom at Victory Grade School. He asked for help for children struggling with mental health in this instance, for the perpetrator and the victims.

“To date, Lucy has missed nine days of school. On six other days, I’ve had to carry her into school. I tell you this only as an explanation for my intensity and my relentlessness,” John Scott told the board.

While Superintendent Dora Stutler didn’t reference the specific incident, she presented to the board about mental health within Harrison County elementary schools.

She said they had seen a need to continue adding resources for students struggling, as missing school might not always be the best answer.

“There is that option. But what happens at the end of a 10-day suspension? They return to school. What happens when you send them to a 45-day placement? What happens at the end of that placement? They come back to school,” Stutler asked.

She shared some information about current resources that the schools had like counselors and psychologists.

However, she focused on a new program being piloted this winter called feeder support programs.

These would start at Nutter Fort Primary and Intermediate School and Lumberport Elementary. But eventually expand to five locations.

A regular education teacher, a special education teacher, and an aide would work with two behavioral specialists and eventually a social worker to focus on the student’s mental health to prepare for them to be reacclimated into the regular classroom.

“So when they have success in this program, and that’s what our aim is to get them back into the population of the school. So they can just handle school. They have success there. You can transition them back into their classroom,” she explained.

Stutler also talked to the elementary principals and mental health teams about making revisions to the After-Crisis Tragedy plan to provide resources to those who may be affected by others’ actions.

“That is your goal is to remove those. So they are not traumatizing the other children in the classroom. But to stand here and say that you’re 100 percent going to prevent every child from never seeing anything I can’t,” Stutler said.

