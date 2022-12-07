Man accused of animal cruelty gets January court date

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - A Tazewell County man accused of abusing and killing his dog has been given a new court date. The last time Eric Rose was in court he was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation, now his case is headed to circuit court.

Rose is currently charged with felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. Rose was first charged with a misdemeanor animal cruelty charged after video appeared to show him acting violently towards his dog Charlie. After Charlie’s remains were found near his home, Rose was charged with felony animal cruelty. Both those charges are headed to circuit court.

Rose’s new court date is set for Jan. 13.

