Morgantown man federally charged with bank fraud, identity theft of relative

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man is accused of stealing nearly a half a million dollars in a scheme involving the forgery of checks that belonged to a relative.

40-year-old Jaynesh Umesh Patel was indicted Tuesday on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said.

Patel is accused of using the a relative’s identity to create fraudulent bank accounts and then forging checks to be deposited. Ihlenfeld said the total amount of the alleged fraud is more than $450,000.

The incident happened from June 2019 until October 2022 in Harrison, Marion, and Monongalia Counties.

“Sadly, those who engage in white-collar crime are often related to their victims, and that is the case here,” said United States Attorney Ihlenfeld. “We will continue to make sure offenders are held to account and do everything within our power to recover the amount lost.”

Patel faces up to 30 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million for each of the three counts of bank fraud and faces up to two years of incarceration for each of the two counts of aggravated identity theft. 

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. 

The FBI investigated the case.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

