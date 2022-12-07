New gene therapy trial to explore Parkinson’s disease treatment option

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute has announced the start of a clinical trial that evaluates the safety and efficacy of a new gene therapy in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

While surgical implants used in deep brain stimulation can treat Parkinson’s disease, gene therapy can be of particular benefit without the need for implants in the brain.

“This new study is the next step from a previous sham-controlled study that showed promise in Parkinson’s disease,” Dr. Ali Rezai, executive chair of the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, said. “In this study, AAV-GAD gene therapy is delivered to the subthalamic nucleus, a key area with dysfunction in a brain with Parkinson’s disease. Over time, the gene therapy is intended to help Parkinson’s disease by making new brain connections and improving symptoms.”

The first participant is a grandparent of 14 from West Virginia who was forced to retire because of the progression and severity of Parkinson’s disease.

Medications had become less effective with worsening side effects.

They hope their participation in this study not only helps them find relief, but also leads to advances in treatment for others with Parkinson’s.

“I hope this gene therapy will help my Parkinson’s and also help other people,” the participant said.

