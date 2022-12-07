Officials identify man killed in Ritchie Co. ATV accident

BURNT HOUSE, W.Va (WDTV/WTAP) - Officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County.

The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.

Troopers said he died at the scene.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.