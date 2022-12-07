Officials identify man killed in Ritchie Co. ATV accident

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURNT HOUSE, W.Va (WDTV/WTAP) - Officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County.

The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.

Troopers said he died at the scene.

